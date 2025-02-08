Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Holden headshot

Tanner Holden News: Scores 25 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Holden posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 123-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Holden tied his G League season-high scoring tally in an unusual start, raising his average to 7.7 points per contest after 15 games played. He also achieved his second-most rebounds during that period. Holden is likely to contend for playing time with Warith Alatishe in upcoming matchups.

Tanner Holden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now