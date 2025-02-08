Tanner Holden News: Scores 25 points in defeat

Holden posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 123-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Holden tied his G League season-high scoring tally in an unusual start, raising his average to 7.7 points per contest after 15 games played. He also achieved his second-most rebounds during that period. Holden is likely to contend for playing time with Warith Alatishe in upcoming matchups.