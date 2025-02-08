Tanner Holden News: Scores 25 points in defeat
Holden posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 123-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Holden tied his G League season-high scoring tally in an unusual start, raising his average to 7.7 points per contest after 15 games played. He also achieved his second-most rebounds during that period. Holden is likely to contend for playing time with Warith Alatishe in upcoming matchups.
Tanner Holden
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now