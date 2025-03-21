Taran Armstrong News: Dishes out 12 dimes in G League

Armstrong tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes Thursday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 131-116 win over the Texas Legends.

Armstrong signed a two-way deal with Golden State on Feb. 24, but he has yet to make his NBA debut and should continue to see most of his opportunities with Santa Cruz. Through seven appearances in the G League, Armstrong is shooting 49.1 percent from the field and is averaging 9.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest.