Taran Armstrong News: Inks two-way deal with Golden State

The Warriors signed Armstrong to a two-way contract Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Armstrong has played for the Cairn Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League this season, where he was averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 29.3 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6, 23-year-old Australian point guard won't likely play at the NBA level right off the bat, but he could have some significant run time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.