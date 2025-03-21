Fantasy Basketball
Taran Armstrong News: Logs double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:17pm

Armstrong played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 131-116 win versus the Legends and tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal.

Armstrong had his best outing of the campaign since joining the Warriors on a two-way deal earlier this month as he set new season-high totals in both points scored and assists en route to compiling a double-double. He has not seen any action at the NBA level and should continue to see most of his playing time in the G League.

