Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taran Armstrong headshot

Taran Armstrong News: Teases triple-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Armstrong recorded 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals loss to the Valley Suns.

While he struggled to shoot the ball from the field, Armstrong was able to dish out eight dimes to facilitate the offense. The two-way player made 12 appearances (three starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the G League regular season and playoffs, having averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor.

Taran Armstrong
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now