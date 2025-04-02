Taran Armstrong News: Teases triple-double in G League

Armstrong recorded 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals loss to the Valley Suns.

While he struggled to shoot the ball from the field, Armstrong was able to dish out eight dimes to facilitate the offense. The two-way player made 12 appearances (three starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the G League regular season and playoffs, having averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor.