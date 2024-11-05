Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason Injury: Cools off following major outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 4:20pm

Eason posted seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block over 25 minutes in Monday's 109-97 victory over the Knicks.

After two back-to-back games with at least 15 points and at least 10 field goal attempts (the most recent being a 27-point explosion), Eason was not able to maintain his production Monday as he put up a more modest stat line. Despite this, his 25 minutes were his second most in a game this season, which is an encouraging sign moving forward. Through seven games, Eason averages 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21.1 minutes. He's questionable to play Wednesday against the Spurs due to an illness.

