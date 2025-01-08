Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 2:52pm

Eason (leg) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Eason is inching closer to returning to Houston's lineup due to a lower leg injury, but he'll likely have to wait until Saturday's matchup against Atlanta at the earliest to do so. If the former first-rounder is ruled out ahead of Thursday's game as expected, Cam Whitmore and Dillon Brooks should continue absorbing additional minutes for the Rockets.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
