Tari Eason Injury: Doubtful for Thursday
Eason (leg) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Eason is inching closer to returning to Houston's lineup due to a lower leg injury, but he'll likely have to wait until Saturday's matchup against Atlanta at the earliest to do so. If the former first-rounder is ruled out ahead of Thursday's game as expected, Cam Whitmore and Dillon Brooks should continue absorbing additional minutes for the Rockets.
