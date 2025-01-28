Tari Eason Injury: Getting maintenance Tuesday

Eason has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to left lower leg injury management.

Eason will get a breather for the second leg of a back-to-back set after logging six points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over Boston. Fantasy managers can expect him back in action Thursday against Memphis. The Rockets list Cam Whitmore (illness) as questionable, and if he ends up joining Eason in street clothes, head coach Ime Udoka could open up more minutes for reserves such as Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate.