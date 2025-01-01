Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason Injury: Officially out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 5:05pm

Eason (lower leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Eason was considered a game-time decision Wednesday and the Rockets didn't give an official ruling until minutes before tipoff. With Amen Thompson (suspension) also sidelined, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate should see more action. Eason's next chance to to play will come Friday against Boston.

