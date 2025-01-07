Tari Eason Injury: Out Tuesday, could play Thursday

Eason (leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Eason will miss Tuesday's game against the Wizards but might be trending toward returning for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies. Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports that head coach Ima Udoka said he hopes Eason will get back on the floor against Memphis after missing 10 games. Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore could continue seeing more time on the floor in Eason's absence against Washington.