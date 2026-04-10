Tari Eason Injury: Questionable for Friday
Eason (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Eason played through a questionable tag Thursday and remains day-to-day. During Thursday's game, he managed to play 27 minutes with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
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