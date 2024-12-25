Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:11pm

Eason (lower leg) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Eason has missed three straight games due to left lower leg injury management, but this is the first time he's initially drawn a questionable tag since his first absence during that stretch. If he's sidelined again, Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard and Jae'Sean Tate would remain candidates for slightly increased roles off the bench.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
