Tari Eason Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Eason (lower leg) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Eason has missed three straight games due to left lower leg injury management, but this is the first time he's initially drawn a questionable tag since his first absence during that stretch. If he's sidelined again, Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard and Jae'Sean Tate would remain candidates for slightly increased roles off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now