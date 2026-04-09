Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Eason (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Eason was a late addition to the injury report, With Thursday being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Rockets may err on the side of caution.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Final Week of the NBA Regular Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Final Week of the NBA Regular Season
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
Author Image
Mike Barner
17 days ago