Tari Eason Injury: Resting Sunday

Eason has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left lower leg injury management.

After drawing two straight starts, including during Saturday's loss in Dallas, Eason will take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set. With Eason, Steven Adams (ankle) and Cody Zeller (not with team) all unavailable, Jock Landale will be the primary backup center behind Alperen Sengun. Eason should return to action Wednesday against the Suns.