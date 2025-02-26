Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 12:15pm

Eason will not play Wednesday against the Spurs due to left lower leg injury management.

Eason is essentially getting a rest day for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he logged a heavy workload in Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Bucks, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 32 minutes. Jabari Smith will likely replace Eason as the Rockets' starting power forward Wednesday.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now