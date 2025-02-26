Tari Eason Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Eason will not play Wednesday against the Spurs due to left lower leg injury management.

Eason is essentially getting a rest day for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he logged a heavy workload in Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Bucks, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 32 minutes. Jabari Smith will likely replace Eason as the Rockets' starting power forward Wednesday.