Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Eason has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to lower left leg injury management, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

As expected, Eason will sit out of the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set Saturday after 27 minutes during Friday's win over the Timberwolves. Jabari Smith -- who made his return from a hand fracture Friday -- will likely be placed in the starting lineup due to Eason's injury. Eason's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Bucks.

