Tari Eason Injury: Won't play Thursday

Eason (lower leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason will miss his fourth consecutive outing due to lingering lower left leg soreness. However, coach Ime Udoka said Thursday that it's possible he returns for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set on Friday against the Timberwolves. Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard and Jae'Sean Tate are candidates for an uptick in playing time until Eason is able to return.