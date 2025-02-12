Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason

Tari Eason Injury: Won't play Thursday

RotoWire Staff

February 12, 2025

Eason (lower leg) won't play in Thursday's game against Golden State, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Eason has been dealing with a lingering lower leg injury, and he'll get the night off Thursday for the closing end of a back-to-back set. Eason started in Wednesday's 119-111 win over Phoenix and logged 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
