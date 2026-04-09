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Tari Eason News: Available against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 3:37pm

Eason (illness) is listed as available for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.

Eason carried a questionable designation heading into this contest. However, the 24-year-old will avoid his first absence since the 109-99 loss to Charlotte on Feb. 5. Eason nearly had a double-double when the Rockets and 76ers last met back on Jan. 22, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four steals in 28 minutes.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
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