Tari Eason News: Available for Monday

Eason (lower leg) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.

Eason missed Saturday's game against the Bulls as he continues to nurse a left lower leg issue, but he will be available Monday. Eason has started the last five games he has appeared in, averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest over that stretch.