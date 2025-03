Eason (rest) is available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason missed the front end of the team's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest purposes, but he will be available for Monday. Over his last five appearances, Eason holds averages of 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.8 minutes per contest.