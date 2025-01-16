Tari Eason News: Available to play

Eason (leg) is available to play Thursday against the Kings, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Eason will be returning from a 13-game absence Thursday, and he's expected to be limited to 20-25 minutes, according to coach Ime Udoka, as the Rockets ease him back into the mix. Prior to his injury, Eason averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.9 steals across 24 appearances.