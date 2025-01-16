Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 5:40pm

Eason (leg) is available to play Thursday against the Kings, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Eason will be returning from a 13-game absence Thursday, and he's expected to be limited to 20-25 minutes, according to coach Ime Udoka, as the Rockets ease him back into the mix. Prior to his injury, Eason averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.9 steals across 24 appearances.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
