Tari Eason News: Bounces back in Saturday's loss

Eason produced 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.

After two poor performances that saw Eason manage a combined 10 points and 10 boards, the fourth-year wing bounced back with his fifth double-double of the season. Through 11 games in February, Eason averaged 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.1 steals.