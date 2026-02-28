Tari Eason News: Bounces back in Saturday's loss
Eason produced 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.
After two poor performances that saw Eason manage a combined 10 points and 10 boards, the fourth-year wing bounced back with his fifth double-double of the season. Through 11 games in February, Eason averaged 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.1 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 235 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 185 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More