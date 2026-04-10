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Tari Eason News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Eason (illness) is available for Friday's game against Minnesota, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Eason was on the injury report heading into this contest. However, the illness he is battling won't be enough to keep him off the floor for the first time since the 109-99 loss to Charlotte on Feb. 5. In Eason's only meeting with the Timberwolves this season, he finished with three points, eight rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
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