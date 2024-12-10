Tari Eason News: Clears concussion protocol

Coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that Eason cleared the concussion protocol, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason missed two straight games for the Rockets, but he's expected to have the green light to return against the Warriors on Wednesday. The third-year forward holds averages of 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 steals through 22 regular-season contests.