Tari Eason News: Coming off bench
Eason will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers, according to Rockets reporter Matt Thomas.
After starting the regular season finale with multiple starters sitting out, Eason is back with the second unit. He may see additional minutes, however, as Kevin Durant (knee) is out for Game 1.
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