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Tari Eason News: Coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Eason will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers, according to Rockets reporter Matt Thomas.

After starting the regular season finale with multiple starters sitting out, Eason is back with the second unit. He may see additional minutes, however, as Kevin Durant (knee) is out for Game 1.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
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