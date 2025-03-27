Tari Eason News: Coming off bench Thursday

Eason is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Eason was added to the Rockets' starting lineup in Tuesday's win over the Hawks due to the late scratch of Amen Thompson (ankle), and the former finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes. With Thompson back in action Thursday, Eason will retreat to his regular reserve role.