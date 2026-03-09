Tari Eason News: Continues trending down
Eason finished with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 loss to San Antonio.
That's now four games in a row in single-digit scoring for Eason, who played fewer minutes than Reed Sheppard on Sunday. Fantasy managers should remain patient with Eason while he continues to start, but he has just averaged 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes per tilt in his last seven games while shooting a poor 35.2 percent from the floor.
