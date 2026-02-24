Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Double-double against Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Eason supplied 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 125-105 victory over Utah.

The fourth-year wing produced his second straight double-double and his fourth of the season, all of which have come since the calendar flipped to 2026. Through eight games in February, Eason is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals, but he continues to struggle on offense -- he's shooting just 39.1 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from long distance on the month.

