Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Eason ended Wednesday's 111-104 victory over the Suns with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes.

Eason recorded his fifth double-double of the season despite a modest workload of 26 minutes. The Rockets have a back-to-back set coming up Friday against Dallas and Saturday against Chicago, so with how cautious the Rockets have been with him all season, a maintenance day could be on the table.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now