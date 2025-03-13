Tari Eason News: Double-doubles in win

Eason ended Wednesday's 111-104 victory over the Suns with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes.

Eason recorded his fifth double-double of the season despite a modest workload of 26 minutes. The Rockets have a back-to-back set coming up Friday against Dallas and Saturday against Chicago, so with how cautious the Rockets have been with him all season, a maintenance day could be on the table.