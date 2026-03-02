Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Ejected Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 6:02pm

Eason was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Wizards, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. He'll exit with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes.

Eason was involved in an on-court altercation with Jamir Watkins and was assessed a pair of technical fouls, resulting in an ejection at the 2:52 mark of the third quarter. The Rockets will turn to Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie as reserve reinforcements for the fourth quarter with Eason disqualified.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago