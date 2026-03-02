Tari Eason News: Ejected Monday
Eason was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Wizards, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. He'll exit with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes.
Eason was involved in an on-court altercation with Jamir Watkins and was assessed a pair of technical fouls, resulting in an ejection at the 2:52 mark of the third quarter. The Rockets will turn to Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie as reserve reinforcements for the fourth quarter with Eason disqualified.
