Tari Eason News: Goes for 20 points in victory
Eason posted 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 victory over Memphis.
Eason ceded significant time to Jabari Smith over the course of the season, but Eason got the green light for production at the four with the first unit sidelined. An eight-game stretch of single-digit scoring totals in March brought an end to his stint with the first unit, but the demotion didn't affect his bottom line. He still logged significant minutes and remained a decent source of rebounding for the squad.
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