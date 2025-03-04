Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason News: Grabs team-high 14 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Eason provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 loss to the Pacers.

Eason matched his season-high with 14 rebounds, laying out his first double-double in over a month. The Rockets continue to manage his playing time, limiting him to no more than 27 minutes in three of his past four appearances. He has also failed to play in consecutive games since back on February 6 and 8. He should remain a key piece for Houston as they push for a playoff berth, albeit one who is somewhat restricted due to his recent injury history.

