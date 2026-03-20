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Tari Eason News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Eason will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Hawks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Eason has been mired in an awful shooting slump as of late, so head coach Ime Udoka will bring Reed Sheppard back into the first unit to give the team some more firepower. As a reserve this season, Eason owns averages of 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 triples per contest.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
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