Tari Eason News: Held scoreless in win

Eason closed with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime victory over Minnesota.

For the first time this campaign, Eason was held scoreless. He's posted two duds in a row and has shot 0-of-12 from the field in that span. He was having a terrific November before this bump in the road, so fantasy managers should stay the course.