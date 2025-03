Eason is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Amen Thompson (ankle) was a late scratch against Atlanta, so Eason will replace him in the starting lineup. Eason has averaged 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.9 minutes across his previous 10 starting appearances.