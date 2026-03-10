Tari Eason News: Modest offensive production

Eason chipped in eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Raptors.

Eason continues to offer very little on the offensive end of the floor, having now scored single digits in seven of his past eight games. During that time, he has averaged just 6.6 points to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals, leaving him outside the top 150 in nine-category formats. While he does remain a viable standard league asset, those in the fantasy playoffs may have to part ways with him to open up a streaming spot.