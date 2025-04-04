Tari Eason News: Moving back to bench

Eason is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Thunder, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Head coach Ime Udoka decided to tweak the starting lineup in order to match the Thunder's frontcourt of Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, meaning Steven Adams will start alongside Alperen Sengun, and thus, making Eason available off the bench. Eason should still see a heavy dose of minutes despite the second-unit role, though.