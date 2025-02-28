Tari Eason News: No longer on injury report

Eason (lower leg) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Eason didn't play against the Spurs on Wednesday due to left lower leg injury management, but the fact that he's not on the injury report suggests he should be good to go Saturday. Eason has started the last six games in which he's been available for, averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks across 30.8 minutes per game in that span.