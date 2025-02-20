Tari Eason News: Not listed on injury report

Eason (lower leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Eason didn't play in the Rockets' final game before the All-Star break, a 105-98 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 13 due to lower leg discomfort. However, he's back for this clash and should see a steady dose of minutes regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. Eason is averaging 27.7 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances (four starts) with averages of 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists per game over that span.