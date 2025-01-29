Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Off injury report for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Eason (leg) is off the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Rockets gave Eason the night off Tuesday against the Hawks for injury management, but the forward is all set to be available Thursday. Following an extended absence, Eason has averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 threes in 23.5 minutes over his last six contests from Houston's bench.

