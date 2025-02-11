Tari Eason News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Eason (lower leg) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Eason is set to return to game action after sitting out of Sunday's win over the Raptors due to lower left leg injury management. Over his last five outings (three starts), the 23-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 assists across 29.8 minutes per contest.