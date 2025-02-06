Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Off injury report Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Eason (lower leg) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Eason is expected to return to game action after missing Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn due to lower left leg injury management. Over his last five outings (one start), the 23-year-old has averaged 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks across 27.6 minutes per contest.

