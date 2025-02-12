Tari Eason News: Part of first unit Wednesday

Eason is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets are opting to have Eason in the their starting lineup as opposed to Aaron Holiday on Wednesday. The 2022 first-rounder has averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in 30.6 minutes across three games as a starter this season, putting Eason in line for an increase in fantasy value against Phoenix.