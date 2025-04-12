Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason

Tari Eason News: Playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Eason (lower leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The Rockets rested their regular rotation players in the last two contests, but that won't be the case Sunday, because this is the final chance the Rockets will have to log competitive minutes until the playoffs start April 19. As such, Eason should handle his regular workload in the frontcourt, though it's uncertain if he'll start or come off the bench. Eason is averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while starting in 12 of his 20 appearances since the All-Star break.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
