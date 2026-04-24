Tari Eason News: Records four steals in loss
Eason posted five points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals over 46 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Eason moved back into the starting lineup, playing a whopping 46 minutes. Despite recording four steals, Eason's lack of impact on the offensive end cannot be overlooked. It continues what has been an ongoing struggle for Eason, who has now shot just 6-for-23 in the past two games. Now trailing 3-0 in the series, Houston will need to turn things around in a hurry, starting in Game 4 on Sunday.
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