Tari Eason News: Resting Tuesday

Eason has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to left lower leg injury management.

With Alperen Sengun (calf) sidelined, Eason made his first start of the season Monday and posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in a 124-118 loss to New York. However, he'll take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back, which has been standard procedure since he returned to action in mid-January following a month-long injury absence. Eason should be back in action Thursday in Minnesota.