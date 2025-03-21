Tari Eason News: Returning to bench role

Eason is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets will welcome Amen Thompson back in the starting lineup with no restrictions for this contest, so Eason will return to the bench. Eason averaged 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his previous seven starts, and he's expected to see decent minutes off the bench.