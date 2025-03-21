Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Returning to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Eason is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets will welcome Amen Thompson back in the starting lineup with no restrictions for this contest, so Eason will return to the bench. Eason averaged 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his previous seven starts, and he's expected to see decent minutes off the bench.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

