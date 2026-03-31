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Tari Eason News: Returning to starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Eason is starting Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Eason will join the first unit Tuesday for his first start since March 18. Head coach Ime Udoka said during his pregame presser that the change from Reed Sheppard to Eason is matchup based, per Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle, and Sheppard is expected to be back in the starting five for the second half of Houston's back-to-back Wednesday against Milwaukee. Eason is averaging 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in his last eight opportunities as a starter.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
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