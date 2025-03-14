Tari Eason News: Season-high 30 points in easy win

Eason ended with 30 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 133-96 victory over the Mavericks.

On top of filling the box score, Eason set a new season-high scoring output Friday to lead the Rockets. Eason has averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes through his last nine games. Although the 2022 first-rounder has regularly sat out one leg of Houston's back-to-back sets during the second half of the season, Eason should remain a strong source of defensive stats when available.